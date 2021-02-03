< Back to All News

Grand Jury Praises Local Vote Count Process

Posted: Feb. 3, 2021 12:58 PM PST

In light of the nationwide controversy surrounding the 2020 November Presidential General Election, the Nevada County Grand Jury has released a report on how results were handled here. And Grand Jury Foreman David Anderson says Elections Office personnel were well-prepared, with no irregularities and minimal disruption…

click to listen to David Anderson

The report says Presidential General Elections usually require more planning because turnouts are higher. And this election presented additional challenges, including the pandemic, possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs, timely mail delivery, and threats of voter intimidation. Anderson declined to say if the investigation was requested by a specific person or group. But he says Grand Jury members are routinely on hand at the Elections Office…

click to listen to David Anderson

The report says contingencies were in place for most possible scenarios. It concluded that, based on the November Election, county voters should have confidence in their election officials.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha