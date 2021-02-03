Grand Jury Praises Local Vote Count Process

In light of the nationwide controversy surrounding the 2020 November Presidential General Election, the Nevada County Grand Jury has released a report on how results were handled here. And Grand Jury Foreman David Anderson says Elections Office personnel were well-prepared, with no irregularities and minimal disruption…

The report says Presidential General Elections usually require more planning because turnouts are higher. And this election presented additional challenges, including the pandemic, possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs, timely mail delivery, and threats of voter intimidation. Anderson declined to say if the investigation was requested by a specific person or group. But he says Grand Jury members are routinely on hand at the Elections Office…

The report says contingencies were in place for most possible scenarios. It concluded that, based on the November Election, county voters should have confidence in their election officials.