< Back to All News

Grand Jury Praises School Security Efforts

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:17 PM PST

Schools’ preparedness for emergencies is getting mostly high marks in the latest report from the Nevada County Grand Jury. Foreman Gordon Mangel points out that there were never any serious concerns and the inquiry wasn’t in response to any public complaints. He says it was prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day of last year. Mangel says surveys were sent to all schools in the county last June, and the Jury learned that every school coordinates very well with recommendations from the Superintendent of Schools office. There’s also the formation of a 15-agency community group that meets monthly…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

Superintendent Scott Lay also says plans, including evacuations and lockdown procedures, must stay very dynamic. He says wildfires are becoming an even bigger concern, in light of the Camp Fire that threatened schools in Paradise…

click to listen to Scott Lay

The Grand Jury also notes that the Superintendent of Schools Office offers training to all campuses and teachers, through its Safety School Climate Coordinator. Also, the majority of local districts have significantly upgraded camera surveillance at schools.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha