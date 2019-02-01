Grand Jury Praises School Security Efforts

Schools’ preparedness for emergencies is getting mostly high marks in the latest report from the Nevada County Grand Jury. Foreman Gordon Mangel points out that there were never any serious concerns and the inquiry wasn’t in response to any public complaints. He says it was prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day of last year. Mangel says surveys were sent to all schools in the county last June, and the Jury learned that every school coordinates very well with recommendations from the Superintendent of Schools office. There’s also the formation of a 15-agency community group that meets monthly…

Superintendent Scott Lay also says plans, including evacuations and lockdown procedures, must stay very dynamic. He says wildfires are becoming an even bigger concern, in light of the Camp Fire that threatened schools in Paradise…

The Grand Jury also notes that the Superintendent of Schools Office offers training to all campuses and teachers, through its Safety School Climate Coordinator. Also, the majority of local districts have significantly upgraded camera surveillance at schools.