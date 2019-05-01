Grand Jury Questions RFP and Procurement Process

Nevada County’s Request for Proposal and procurement practices are the latest target, in a new Grand Jury report. Foreman Gordon Mangel says the report was sparked by a citizen’s complaint about alleged irregularities during the Sheriff’s Department’s selection process for the operator of the county animal shelter. He says there were several things the department’s review panel didn’t do…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

After the tie score between Sammie’s Friends and Placer County, both were interviewed by the full panel and scored a second time, with the Placer County proposal scoring higher. An award letter was then sent to that County, with a letter of regret sent to Sammie’s Friends. In response, Sammie’s Friends expressed concerns about the decision process and embarked on a campaign of support that ultimately resulted in the group continuing to be the operator. Mangel says the group was not the source of the citizen complaint. Meanwhile, he says efforts are underway with the county’s Information and General Services to update procedures…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

But Mangel also says the success of any changes depends on the support of the County Executive Officer, County Counsel, and the Board of Supervisors.