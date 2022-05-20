Grand Jury Recruitments Underway

A new Nevada County Grand Jury is normally seated at the beginning of the new fiscal year, on July first. And the recruitment process is underway. Kathleen Williams has been the foreperson the last two years. She says membership was expanded to 23 this past year, although it’s normally 19. She says although many current members return, they try to maintain a fresh perspective, with a holdover rate of no more than half. Williams says they need 20 new people, with about half on standby. And most are there because they want to learn more about local government…

Qualifications are pretty basic, in terms of age and residency requirements. But there is a significant time commitment for the one-year term of 10 to 30 hours a week. Williams says there’s a lot of interest from retirees…

Williams says the biggest recruitment challenge is Truckee representation, since the Grand Jury gathers in Western Nevada County. But she says having the zoom format available should also help. If you’re interested, call 265-1730.