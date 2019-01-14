< Back to All News

Grand Jury Reports on Governance Training

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 6:04 PM PST

The Nevada County Grand Jury has released its first report of the new year. The focus of the report is on special district givernance board preparation and training. Specifically particpation in training regarding transparency, conflict of interest, and ethics laws. Grand Jury Forman, Gordon Mangel, says the twenty four special districts ranging from NID to fire districts, school districts, and parks and recreation districts recently particpated in a self-reporting survey on the status of an organizations level of training.

listen to Gordon Mangel

Mangel says the purpose of the survey and report was to inform the districts of possible compliance issues now, so they can participate in upcoming trainings.

Listen to Gordon Mangel

Special Districts not meeting training requirements could find themselves in legal trouble if fiscal or ethical issues are discovered in the organization. The nineteen member Grand Jury has multiple subcomittes, one of which is Special Districts.

