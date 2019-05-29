Grand Jury Says Homeless Issue Lacks Leadership

Nevada County’s homeless population is the latest focus of the Grand Jury. It says the number of people without a permanent residence is much higher than any count would suggest. Among its numerous findings is that the Board of Supervisors have approved a Ten-Year Plan but it lacks proper implementation and accountable leadership. Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent says progress is being made…

The Grand Jury is also concerned that the contracts between the county and non-profits providing winter warming shelters are only year-to-year. Dent points out this past winter was the first time they ever had such contracts…

The Grand Jury also recommends that the Board of Supervisors and municipalities should form a collaborative entity, perhaps as Joint Powers Authority, with the mandate to establish county-wide rules and programs to facilitate the development of housing. It also says the county should explore the risks and benefits of designating and maintaining an approved camping area for the homeless.