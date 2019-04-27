Grand Jury Scrutinizes Special Districts

Nevada County’s special districts are under scrutiny again, in the latest Grand Jury report. The districts provide such services as sewer, water, fire protection, parks, roads, and cemetaries. Foreman Gordon Mangel says the report found weaknesses in the areas of transparency and outreach. Out of a total of 24, he says only two or three of the smallest districts don’t have web sites. But he says none of the districts are currently in full compliance with a state law that will take effect in January that will require all districts to have web sites…

Mangel says the Grand Jury found that laws have been passed that provide a means to address these issues. He says these laws also detail compliance with the Public Records Act and the Conflict of Interest policy. He says the grand jury also recommends additional information that could be of value to districts’ constituents…

The report does not single out any particular special district for criticism. Mangel says none of the districts are in in bad shape.