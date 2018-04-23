Grand Jury to Hold Open House Tuesday

The Nevada County Grand Jury is looking for some new members when the new session convenes this summer. The panel consists of 19 members, and its responsibility is to investigate certain county agencies or procedures. Those investigations vary from year to year. Gordon Mangel has retired from a law enforcement career, and has been on the jury for a couple of years now…

Listen to Gordon Mangel

Jury Foreperson Thomas Achter (OCK-ter) says most people think the idea of the grand jury is to find incidious and criminal elements inside the county, but that’s not what happens…

Listen to Thomas Achter

The grand jury year starts in July, but there is an Open House at the Rood Center tomorrow. They’ll have copies of previous reports, and information about what kind of time requirements are needed to be on the grand jury. The open house is from 11am to 1pm at the Rood Center.

–gf