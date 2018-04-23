< Back to All News

Grand Jury to Hold Open House Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

The Nevada County Grand Jury is looking for some new members when the new session convenes this summer. The panel consists of 19 members, and its responsibility is to investigate certain county agencies or procedures. Those investigations vary from year to year. Gordon Mangel has retired from a law enforcement career, and has been on the jury for a couple of years now…

Listen to Gordon Mangel

Jury Foreperson Thomas Achter (OCK-ter) says most people think the idea of the grand jury is to find incidious and criminal elements inside the county, but that’s not what happens…

Listen to Thomas Achter

The grand jury year starts in July, but there is an Open House at the Rood Center tomorrow. They’ll have copies of previous reports, and information about what kind of time requirements are needed to be on the grand jury. The open house is from 11am to 1pm at the Rood Center.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha