Grand Jury Wants Dispatch Center Moved

The Dispatch Center at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has come under fire, in the latest Grand Jury report. Jury foreman Gordon Mangel says the center does not provide an adequate working environment for the demands made on personnel…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

The report says the Dispatch Center is well below its staffing allowance, resulting in excessively long shifts and overtime requirements. Mangel says they’re also recommending that the Sheriff’s Department relocate the Center to a more appropriate facility. He describes the current location, inside the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, as a “hole in the wall”, with no windows, and cramped spacing…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

The report also recommends that the Sheriff’s Department and the Human Resources Department prioritize recruitment methods, so staffing can be brought up to allocated levels.