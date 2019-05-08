< Back to All News

Grand Jury Wants Dispatch Center Moved

Posted: May. 7, 2019 5:39 PM PDT

The Dispatch Center at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has come under fire, in the latest Grand Jury report. Jury foreman Gordon Mangel says the center does not provide an adequate working environment for the demands made on personnel…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

The report says the Dispatch Center is well below its staffing allowance, resulting in excessively long shifts and overtime requirements. Mangel says they’re also recommending that the Sheriff’s Department relocate the Center to a more appropriate facility. He describes the current location, inside the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, as a “hole in the wall”, with no windows, and cramped spacing…

click to listen to Gordon Mangel

The report also recommends that the Sheriff’s Department and the Human Resources Department prioritize recruitment methods, so staffing can be brought up to allocated levels.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha