Grand Opening Of New NEO Youth Center

Posted: Oct. 26, 2023 12:01 AM PDT

Today (Thurs.) is the grand opening of the much-expanded and rennovated NEO Youth Center. That’s from four to eight-pm. At 37-hundred-square-foot, it’s the first large facility of its kind in the county. The half-million-dollar center occupies the ground floor of the Bright Futures for Youth campus of the Litton Building, on Litton Drive in Grass Valley. Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer says it’s open for all young people 11 to 25 years old. And they’ll especially enjoy a much larger play area…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

The building is already home to Bright Future’s three programs, including the Friendship Club…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

That also includes SAFE, which opened a Drop-In Center last year for children and young adults experiencing homelessness. At today’s grand opening, there’ll be free food along with numerous activities. That includes a ball pit, bounce house, corn hole, gaga ball, and a Nerf zone. Tours of the Youth Center are also part of the event, from 5 to 6:30. And it’s also a celebration of the national Lights on After School, which highlights the importance of after-school programs.

