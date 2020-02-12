Grand Opening State-of-Art Turf Field Grass Valley

(open with ribbon cutting sfx)

Accompanied by the student band, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony and official celebration for the state-of-the-art all-season artificial sports field at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley this (Tues.) morning. The field actually opened over three months ago. City Manager Tim Kiser, who has a soccer daughter at the school, says the one-point-six million dollar, 96-thousand-square foot field is funded by voter-approved Measure E. It’s also used for lacrosse at the school, but it’s also greatly improved recreational opportunities for the entire community…

Grass Valley School District Superintendent Eric Fredrickson told the gathering that it’s been a great collaboration with the city, which will also soon be officially annexing Lyman Gilmore…

Kiser says the complex can accomodate a number of playing fields simultaneously for three different age groups.