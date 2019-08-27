Grant Awarded To Reduce Underage Drinking

Another grant with the main goal of reducing underage drinking has been awarded to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the grants come from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control agency and they get them most years. The latest one is worth 57-thousand-825 dollars…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Under such an operation, an adult who agrees to go inside a store to purchase liquor for a minor is cited…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

The program, created in 1995, is designed to put bad operators out of business and bring penalties, such as fines and license suspensions or revocations. The hope is to also reduce the number of obviously intoxicated patrons, as well as other criminal activities, such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.