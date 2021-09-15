Grant Funds Major Meals On Wheels Expansion

The Meals on Wheels waiting list in Nevada County has grown to nearly 100 seniors. But they’re coming off the list, thanks to a 350-thousand dollar federal funding grant. County Supervisors have approved the execution of an agreement with Gold Country Community Services. And Executive Director Janeth Marroletti told the Board, at its meeting yesterday, that the money will further be used to increase the number of meals for 600 low-income seniors….

Marroletti says seniors will also be provided with shelf-stable meals, to ensure that their nutritional needs may be met during emergencies, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs…

It’s anticipated that Gold Country Community Services will be able to begin the service expansion by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the organization continues efforts to open the first senior center in over a decade in the county, that will be a major help in accomodating expansions. Late last year, they closed escrow on the former Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli building on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. There is no opening date at this time.