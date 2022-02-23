Grant Should Expedite Cannabis Permitting

Last year, a Nevada County Grand Jury report urged a “fast track” to legalizing cannabis operations. It said the county, at the time, had converted only two-to-three percent of an estimated 35-hundred to four-thousand illegal grows into permitted operators. But Building Director Craig Griesbach says a one-point-two million dollar state grant should help expedite the process, as well as assist growers in meeting permitting guidelines…

The county’s growing ordinance was approved nearly three years ago, in May of 2019…

The additional resources the funding provides will support the cannabis local equity program. It will also assist qualified individuals to successfully operate legally in the state and local market. Griesbach estimates around 270 permit applications have been received, with around 160 to 175 approved.