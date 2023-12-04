Grant Will Reduce Pollution From Firewood Program

The very popular Senior Firewood Program in Nevada County has gotten a boost that will also help to mitigate smoke pollution. On “KNCO: Insight” recently, Leslie Lovejoy, the Executive Director for Gold Country Senior Services, said they’ve received a 20-thousand dollar grant from the Alliance for Green Heat. She said it’ll help reduce the amount of green wood, which produces too much smoke in wood-burning stoves…

Lovejoy said year-round testing is scheduled, so senior clients will know that their supplies have been checked and the wood they receive meets current standards….

According to the EPA, smoke from wood-burning stoves can cause asthma attacks, bronchitis, and aggravate heart and lung diseases. Some of the funds will also be used for protective clothing, such as shirts and chaps. Another shipping container will also be purchased to store tools, including a new chain saw.