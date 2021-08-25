< Back to All News

Grants Will Expand Mental Health Services Here

Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 12:15 AM PDT

Over four-million dollars for two state grants will help expand mental health services in Nevada County. County Supervisors have passed resolutions accepting the funds. Speaking to the Board at Tuesday’s meeting, Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell says the money comes from a voter-approved state ballot proposition that taxes people making over a-million dollars a year. A two and a half million dollar grant, spread over four years, in increases services for at-risk youth at elementary schools. Eight Behavioral Technicians provide in-classroom support and staff training…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

The other grant, worth nearly two-million dollars, is for early psychosis intervention. The Executive Director of the state’s Mental Health Commission, Toby Ewing, says half of all mental illnesses begin by age 14 and 75-percent by age 24…

click to listen to Toby Ewing

A UC Davis facility in Sacramento will serve as the psychiatric ‘hub” for a four-year pilot program. Nevada, Alpine, and Mono counties will serve as rural “spokes” of the program.

