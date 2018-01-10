< Back to All News

Grass Valley Adopts Pay-to-Park Program

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 7:47 AM PST

The pay-for-parking idea in Grass Valley is moving forward. Last night, as expected, City Council members unanimously approved a pilot program for a lot on South Auburn and Neal Streets. The program, presented by Grass Valley Police, will convert a permit-based based lot to a pay-per-space lot. Currently Grass Valley does not charge for public parking. One speaker was concerned about Grass Valley losing its charm, and also thinks people may shop elsewhere if they have to pay for parking…

Mayor Howard Levine has been part of the parking discussion since his days as the Executive Director of the Grass Valley Downtown Association. He says pay-for-parking has revitalized other shopping communities in California.

Following a short discussion, the Council voted 4-0 to approve the pilot program with Lisa Swarthout recusing herself from the discussion and vote because she is a member of the Grass Valley Downtown Association. When the program takes effect, and how much the parking fee will be, will be determined at a later date.

