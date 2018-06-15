Grass Valley Air Attack Base Opens Early

A reminder that fire season is upon us. Grass Valley’s Air Attack Base is open, and crews have already been out fighting fires. The base is normally scheduled to open on June 15, which is today, but commander Jake Sjoland says CalFire decided to go a little earlier this year…

Grass Valley was one of those bases, and they actually opened last week. Sjoland says they’ve been up, and they’ve made some water drops, but fortunately fires so far haven’t been very big…

Sjoland says that’s because the grasses haven’t quite dried out yet, and grass is an easy fuel for fire to spread. He says the grass crop is also quite a bit larger than last year-about 38 percent larger, which could mean a very busy fire season.

–gf