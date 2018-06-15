< Back to All News

Grass Valley Air Attack Base Opens Early

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

A reminder that fire season is upon us. Grass Valley’s Air Attack Base is open, and crews have already been out fighting fires. The base is normally scheduled to open on June 15, which is today, but commander Jake Sjoland says CalFire decided to go a little earlier this year…

Listen to Jake Sjoland 1

Grass Valley was one of those bases, and they actually opened last week. Sjoland says they’ve been up, and they’ve made some water drops, but fortunately fires so far haven’t been very big…

Listen to Jake Sjoland 2

Sjoland says that’s because the grasses haven’t quite dried out yet, and grass is an easy fuel for fire to spread. He says the grass crop is also quite a bit larger than last year-about 38 percent larger, which could mean a very busy fire season.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha