Grass Valley Air Attack Base Opens For Fire Season

It’s June, and in California that means fire season. In Nevada County, it also means the opening of CalFire’s Grass Valley Air Attack Base. The base became fully operational on Saturday, which was June 1. Base Commander Jake Sjoland says that’s a couple weeks earlier than in previous years, but also a new normal…

The squadron of three CalFire planes and one from the U-S Forest Service have been up on training missions, but now you’ll likely see them more often, even it’s just for a report of smoke being seen. Sjoland says even though last year was a disastrous fire season, that’s not on the minds of the crew or the pilots this year…

Sjoland told KNCO in January that even including the Camp Fire, there were fewer fires statewide last year compared to 2017, although there were still over 62-hundred fires that CalFire responded to.

