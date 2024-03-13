GV Also Joins Opposition To Landline Termination

With the first of two final hearings getting underway, on Thursday, on whether AT and T will still have to offer landline service, the Grass Valley City Council has also now weighed in. They’ve joined Nevada City and Nevada County in opposing the change, by approving a letter and sending it to the California Public Utilities Commission. City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council, among other things, that the applications could potentially expose the community to significant risks. That includes threats to public health and safety, as well as affordability of communication services..

Vice-Mayor Hilary Hodge agreed that the main impact would be on sparsely populated areas with geographic challenges, like the foothills and mountains…

Kiser said if the request is granted, AT and T could terminate service to its landline customers within as little as six months. He said that would leave tens of thousands of customers in the county with limited or no alternative options. AT and T says customers will not lose access to voice service or 9-1-1, as they will continue to provide traditional landline service to those with no other choice.