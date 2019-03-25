Grass Valley Approves New Imaging

Grass Valley letterhead, business cards and trucks will soon be getting a new look. City Council recently approved a new logo to represent the City on items such as stationary, hats, and department vehicles. As part of the same agenda item, City Manager Tim Kiser also presented a logo to feature improvement projects funded by Measure E.

The new logo for the city will replace the use of the City Seal as the logo.

Two people spoke against the new look saying it doesn’t really reflect Grass Valley. One spoke in favor saying it was clean and fresh look. Council member, and arts supporter, Howard Levine, said the new look is similar to what the Downtown Association designed for its garbage cans several years ago.

The current Seal will remain as the offical stamp of the city. Logos are posted wit this story on KNCO.com