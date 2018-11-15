< Back to All News

Grass Valley Approves Strategic Plan

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 7:40 AM PST

Grass Valley has a new plan to help guide city goverment as they move forward with existing projects as well as identifying new projects. City Manager Tim Kiser presented the final draft of the Grass Valley Strategic Plan at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He says the plan is the product of a number of people.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Seven goals were identified in the plan including Community and Sense of Place, Transportaion, Recreation and Parks, Economic Development, Government Service and Performance, Public Safety, Water and Wastewater Systems and Underground Infrastructure. Kiser says the goals are then broken down into projects.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Public comment and coucil comments all gave credit to Kiser and staff for facilitating the inclusive plan developemnt process. A copy of the plan is aviable at City Hall or online at cityofgrassvalley.com

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha