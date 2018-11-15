Grass Valley Approves Strategic Plan

Grass Valley has a new plan to help guide city goverment as they move forward with existing projects as well as identifying new projects. City Manager Tim Kiser presented the final draft of the Grass Valley Strategic Plan at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He says the plan is the product of a number of people.

Seven goals were identified in the plan including Community and Sense of Place, Transportaion, Recreation and Parks, Economic Development, Government Service and Performance, Public Safety, Water and Wastewater Systems and Underground Infrastructure. Kiser says the goals are then broken down into projects.

Public comment and coucil comments all gave credit to Kiser and staff for facilitating the inclusive plan developemnt process. A copy of the plan is aviable at City Hall or online at cityofgrassvalley.com