Grass Valley April Precipitation Much Better Than 2021

After the driest April on record a year ago, precipitation for the Grass Valley region has been well-above normal. The National Weather Service says six-and-a-half inches has fallen. That’s over two inches more than the historical average. It was just a-tenth of an inch last year. And, even more noteworthy, for the season to date, which began October first, we’ve received 44 inches, compared to only 24-and-three-quarter inches a year ago. But meteorologist Scott Rowe says, it’ll still be difficult to catch up to the normal amount, which is over 48 inches…

Rowe also notes that the April storms were colder and stronger than normal. Half of the days this month have had average temperatures at or below-average…

And looking at reservoir storage levels….Bullards is at 99-percent of average, with Englebright at 101-percent. Oroville has improved to 69-percent, with Shasta lagging much more, at just 47-percent.