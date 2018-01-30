Grass Valley Brewing Company Closer to Opening

A brewery in downtown Grass Valley is moving from a dream to a reality…step by step. The Grass Valley Brewing Company which is going in at 141 and 143 Main Street is getting ready to open its doors this spring. Owner Chad Wingo says the project began as dream between some friends who saw a need for a brewery in the downtown area.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Wingo says even though the local bewery and taphouse are not open yet- Grass Valley Brewing Company is already producing beer for restaurants, bars and taphouses.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Grass Valley Brewing Company beer is availble at select venues in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Penn Valley and will soon be expanding to Auburn and Colfax.

Wingo says that there have been challenges along the way, but Grass Valley officials have been supportive.

The final project will include the brewery, a taproom, and food provided in partnership with Jernigans Tap House and Grill of Nevada City.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Wingo says there are still limited investment opportunities for locals interested in being part of the brewery. More information is available at gvbrew.com.