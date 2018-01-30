< Back to All News

Grass Valley Brewing Company Closer to Opening

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 4:36 PM PST

A brewery in downtown Grass Valley is moving from a dream to a reality…step by step. The Grass Valley Brewing Company which is going in at 141 and 143 Main Street is getting ready to open its doors this spring. Owner Chad Wingo says the project began as dream between some friends who saw a need for a brewery in the downtown area.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Wingo says even though the local bewery and taphouse are not open yet- Grass Valley Brewing Company is already producing beer for restaurants, bars and taphouses.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Grass Valley Brewing Company beer is availble at select venues in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Penn Valley and will soon be expanding to Auburn and Colfax.
Wingo says that there have been challenges along the way, but Grass Valley officials have been supportive.

The final project will include the brewery, a taproom, and food provided in partnership with Jernigans Tap House and Grill of Nevada City.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Wingo says there are still limited investment opportunities for locals interested in being part of the brewery. More information is available at gvbrew.com.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha