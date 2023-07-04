< Back to All News

Grass Valley Budget Approved

Posted: Jul. 4, 2023 12:17 AM PDT

Grass Valley also has a new budget. In his recent presentation to the City Council, just before the start of the new fiscal year, Finance Director Andy Heath said revenues most impacted by the pandemic have fully recovered. But factors, including continued high inflation, the state budget deficit, and general economic uncertainty all impact the city’s future fiscal framework. Meanwhile, revenues are starting out one-point-seven million dollars below the previous year, at 37-million. But planned spending is around four-million dollars higher than a year ago, at nearly 51-million…

click to listen to Andy Heath

Councilmembers had few comments, in approving the plan. But Bob Branstrom appeared to be pleased with the financial outlook…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

But Health also stated that as the economy continues to be impacted some negative factors out of their control, staff will periodically present updates in a manner consistent with previous years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha