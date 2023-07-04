Grass Valley Budget Approved

Grass Valley also has a new budget. In his recent presentation to the City Council, just before the start of the new fiscal year, Finance Director Andy Heath said revenues most impacted by the pandemic have fully recovered. But factors, including continued high inflation, the state budget deficit, and general economic uncertainty all impact the city’s future fiscal framework. Meanwhile, revenues are starting out one-point-seven million dollars below the previous year, at 37-million. But planned spending is around four-million dollars higher than a year ago, at nearly 51-million…

Councilmembers had few comments, in approving the plan. But Bob Branstrom appeared to be pleased with the financial outlook…

But Health also stated that as the economy continues to be impacted some negative factors out of their control, staff will periodically present updates in a manner consistent with previous years.