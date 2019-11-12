Grass Valley Buys Corp Yard for $1.5 Million

The Grass Valley City Council holds its regular meeting tonight. They don’t have any major purchases on their agenda this time, but at their last meeting last month, they bought a building. City Manager Tim Kiser says they’ve purchased the A-T-and-T Corporation Yard on Freeman Lane next to Glenn Jones Park, and the plan is to use the facility as their corporation yard, and then determine how to use the rest of the approximately five-acre parcel…

A-T-and-T didn’t renew their lease, and the owner of the property made an offer to the city. The purchase price is one-point-five million dollars, and Kiser says the city has the money to pay for it…

The property is expected to close escrow in about a month. The Planning Commission will decide if the purchase is consistent with the city’s general plan, at its meeting next week.

