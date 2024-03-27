Grass Valley Cannabis Biz Tax To Be Reduced

As the first-ever cannabis dispensary gets ready to open in Grass Valley in the next month or two, the City Council is also giving it a tax reprieve. In 2020, voters approved a measure that includes requiring businesses to be taxed up to one-percent of gross receipts multiplied by the percent of THC content product above 17-percent. The owners of Grass Valley Provisions say that’s unique in the state. The Council at that time was concerned about children getting hold of such products. But City Manager Tim Kiser told the current Council, at its Tuesday night meeting, that that would mean such products would be 40-dollars higher, compared to in Nevada City…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

And that included implementing a provision of the measure that allows the Council to reduce the tax, while not taking it off the books. The Council has given conceptual approval to a resolution that would reduce it to zero over the next five years. Meanwhile, they turned down a development agreement with Provisions which would have required the business to pay 10-thousand dollars, to be used exclusively for city programs to discourage youth access to cannabis, in exchange for the tax break. Councilmember Hilary Hodge preferred to just fix the tax…

click to listen to Hilary Hodge

Removing the tax entirely would require another vote from the public.