Grass Valley Car Show Saturday

Posted: May. 3, 2019 12:22 AM PDT

Saturday is the 34th annual Car Show in downtown Grass Valley. Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says it’s a chance to travel back in time and experience American nostalgia with vehicles that defined generations. She says at about 300 vehicles are expected to be on display…

Marshall says it’s also an opportunity to find out about the latest businesses that have opened downtown, among a number of other activities…

The Car Show in Grass Valley is from 10am to 3pm tomorrow and Marshall says vehicles can still be registered between 6:30 and 9am the day of the show.

