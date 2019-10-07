< Back to All News

Grass Valley Celebrates New Engine

Posted: Oct. 7, 2019 12:01 AM PDT

The city of Grass Valley has a new fire engine at Station 2 near Sierra College, and the community celebrated with an old fashioned tradition Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Buttron says though its been a tradition for years, its the first time Grass valley has done it.

Listen to Mark Buttron

City council member Ben Aguilar brought his two young children up to see the new engine.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Lots of children were on hand for the celebration… most of them taking a turn at spraying the new engine with the hose from the old engine.

Listen to young child

The new fire engine has a larger cab and more powerful engine to improve performance while navigating the hills in and around Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha