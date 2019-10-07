Grass Valley Celebrates New Engine

The city of Grass Valley has a new fire engine at Station 2 near Sierra College, and the community celebrated with an old fashioned tradition Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Buttron says though its been a tradition for years, its the first time Grass valley has done it.

City council member Ben Aguilar brought his two young children up to see the new engine.

Lots of children were on hand for the celebration… most of them taking a turn at spraying the new engine with the hose from the old engine.

The new fire engine has a larger cab and more powerful engine to improve performance while navigating the hills in and around Grass Valley.