Grass Valley Celebrates Veterans Day

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 1:05 PM PST

Grass Valley celebrated Veteran’s Day with two different gatherings. The first celebration was at the Veterans Building in the morning where American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 hosted the annual celebration. Post Commander Raymond Warner said this years’s ce;ebration coincided with the 100th anniversary of the end of Word War 1.

Listen to Raymond Warner

Nevada County native Terry McMahon has been attending the Veteran’s Day event for his entire life.

Listen to Terry McMahon

The event included a presentation by World War 2 Veteran Lieutenant Commander Lou Conter who served on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

Following the morning ceremony and lunch at the Veterans Building, the celebration continued at Memorial Park.

Raymond Warner

The new wall currently has over 230 names, and has room for 600.

Contact the Veterans Office for more information on how to purchase a tile to honor a veteran.

 

