Grass Valley Center Of Fourth Of July Activities

It’s Grass Valley’s turn this year for providing the major Fourth of July activities. Festivities are alternated annually with Nevada City. It begins with the Family Pancake Breakfast, from 8:30 to 10am on West Main Street, between the clock tower and the Holbrooke Hotel, courtesy of Twin Cities Church. And it only costs five dollars. Then, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association, Robyn Galvin-Davies, says the Nevada County Concert Band performs from 9 to 10am, on the patio of Sergio’s Caffe on Mill Street…

Then at 10am, the Parade begins. And Galvin-Davies says the traditional route returns for the first time since the pandemic…

There are around 55 entries. And when the parade ends, there’s the Independence Party in the area of West Main and Mill Streets, from 5 to 9pm, with lots of music, as well as food and drink vendors. And it all climaxes with the Fireworks Show at 9:30pm, at the Dorsey Drive interchange, which can be viewed from a number of areas around town.