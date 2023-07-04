< Back to All News

Grass Valley Center Of Fourth Of July Activities

Posted: Jul. 4, 2023 12:02 AM PDT

It’s Grass Valley’s turn this year for providing the major Fourth of July activities. Festivities are alternated annually with Nevada City. It begins with the Family Pancake Breakfast, from 8:30 to 10am on West Main Street, between the clock tower and the Holbrooke Hotel, courtesy of Twin Cities Church. And it only costs five dollars. Then, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association, Robyn Galvin-Davies, says the Nevada County Concert Band performs from 9 to 10am, on the patio of Sergio’s Caffe on Mill Street…

click to listen to Robyn Galvin-Davies

Then at 10am, the Parade begins. And Galvin-Davies says the traditional route returns for the first time since the pandemic…

click to listen to Robyn Galvin-Davies

There are around 55 entries. And when the parade ends, there’s the Independence Party in the area of West Main and Mill Streets, from 5 to 9pm, with lots of music, as well as food and drink vendors. And it all climaxes with the Fireworks Show at 9:30pm, at the Dorsey Drive interchange, which can be viewed from a number of areas around town.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha