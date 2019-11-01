< Back to All News

Grass Valley CHP Has New Prevention Grants

Posted: Oct. 31, 2019 5:59 PM PDT

It’s a new grant funding cycle for the California Highway Patrol. And there are eight grants for the Grass Valley Office that’ll be implemented between now and September 30th of next year. The issues are familiar ones. CHP Officer Mike Steele says priorities include adult distracted driving, for drivers who are 20 years and older…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says out of the 16-thousand-892 accidents last year in all CHP jurisdictions, over two-thousand involved this behavior. He says their impaired driving grant, which covers only alcohol, also now borrows from a Grass Valley Police educational tool designed to reduce incidents, called impaired goggles…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Another grant focuses on reducing aggressive driving, including speeding, tailgating, cutting people off, and road rage. Speed has been a primary factor in nearly half of all fatal and injury crashes in California. Other grants address motorcyclists and child safety seats.

