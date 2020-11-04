< Back to All News

Grass Valley City Council Membership Changing

Nov. 4, 2020

Two newcomers and one incumbent were the top three votegetters on election night for the Grass Valley City Council. Jan Arbuckle garnered the most votes. She was appointed to the Council in 2007 and this would be her fourth four-year term. But she says it was a campaign like no other, because of coronavirus limitations…

click to listen to Jan Arbuckle

Bob Branstrom, who ran unsuccessfully for the Council once before, says he was also frustrated by the pandemic which, he says has made the local economy fragile. He wants to expand industrial production…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

And Tom Ivey says he’s grateful for the opportunity, since the coronavirus actually meant much more time being devoted to his construction business…

click to listen to Tom Ivey

Ivey and Branstrom would be replacing longtime Grass Valley City Council members, Lisa Swarthout and Howard Levine.

