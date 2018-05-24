< Back to All News

GV Cleans Up Oridnances To Clean Up Behavior

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:07 PM PDT

The City of Grass Valley is changing some laws to give police a better chance at removing bad elements from the public parks. At a recent City Council meeting the police department presented the issue of repeat offenders causing problems at recreation facilities. Officer Brian Blakemore explains.

Blakemore says that exisiting ordinances say violators will be removed from the parks, but nothing more.

Officers end up chasing the problems from park to park.
The new proposed language bans violators from all parks for a defined period of time.

For each repeat offense, the length of exclusion is lengthened.
Council unanimously approved moving forward with the changes in the oridnances.

