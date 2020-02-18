< Back to All News

Grass Valley Considers Empty Storefront Ordinance

Posted: Feb. 18, 2020 7:27 AM PST

The City of Grass Valley will be considering an ordinance officials hope will keep downtown store space filled. Community Development Director Tom Last says, if approved, if a store is going out of business, or a building is going to be empty, it has to at least look like there’s business going on in there…

If a storefront is to be unoccupied for 60 days, the city would need to be notified, and a plan would be put in place. Last says downtown merchants came to the city with the idea last year, but originally didn’t like a draft ordinance that was presented to them…

This ordinance would go through the normal code compliance process if there were any violations. The Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the ordinance at its meeting tonight, which is at City Hall at 7pm. The City Council would have to give final approval.

