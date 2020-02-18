Grass Valley Considers Empty Storefront Ordinance

The City of Grass Valley will be considering an ordinance officials hope will keep downtown store space filled. Community Development Director Tom Last says, if approved, if a store is going out of business, or a building is going to be empty, it has to at least look like there’s business going on in there…

If a storefront is to be unoccupied for 60 days, the city would need to be notified, and a plan would be put in place. Last says downtown merchants came to the city with the idea last year, but originally didn’t like a draft ordinance that was presented to them…

This ordinance would go through the normal code compliance process if there were any violations. The Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the ordinance at its meeting tonight, which is at City Hall at 7pm. The City Council would have to give final approval.

