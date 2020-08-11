Grass Valley Continues to Transform Mill St.

Downtown Grass Valley continues to morph as the city adjusts to COVID-19 restrictions. The city officially closed Mill Street between Neal and Bank Monday morning and the transformation will continue over the next several days. Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says the businesses are happy to see the extension.

Some of the businesses that will be moving operations outside include Corked 49, La Te Da, and Gary’s Place Bar. One business may bring both food and activities outside.

The Del Oro Theater will be doing popcorn Wednesday through Saturday and Fables Coffe will begin to offer evening hours.

Marshall says they haven’t officially named the outdoor area, but are close to making a decision. She did say the whole marketing campaign has a fun name.

The entire downtown area stretches from West Main Street and Richardson all the way up to Church Street and over to Neal and includes South Auburn and Mill Streets.