Grass Valley Council Delays Tax Measure Procedure

Before a half-percent sales tax increase could be placed on the Grass Valley ballot in March, a fiscal emergency would need to be unanimously approved by the City Council. But at their meeting Tuesday night, they delayed a decision. After hearing the declaration would be mainly an administrative procedure and not really a financial reality, Councilmember Tom Ivey indicated more detail is needed on how the revenue from the measure would be used…

click to listen to Tom Ivey

The Council still has until November first to approve a draft of the ballot measure, which would raise over three-million dollars for more fire protection and resources. But Councilmember Hilary Hodge already seemed to ready to move forward…

click to listen to Hilary Hodge

Some special meetings are being planned. Meanwhile, a number of members of the public didn’t appear to be very supportive of the proposal. That included comments implying that the fire department already has adequate personnel and equipment, including from Gary Smith…

click to listen to Gary Smith

It would be a general tax measure that only requires majority approval. The Council could also opt to place it on the November 2024 ballot, which also includes the City Council races.