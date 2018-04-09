< Back to All News

Grass Valley Council Takes Development Field Trip

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

The Grass Valley City Council and Planning Commission are holding a special meeting today. City Manager Tim Kiser says the two groups, along with some city staff is taking a tour of neighboring cities to look at some creative development solutions.*

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

Kiser says the group is touring development projects in Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, and Davis.

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

Some of the projects to be visited include the Ice Block Project on R Street in Sacramento, the Cannery Project in Davis, as well as two projects in Rocklin. Because the entire council is at the same place at the same time conducting city business, the law requires a special meeting be designated, complete with an agenda.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha