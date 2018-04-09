Grass Valley Council Takes Development Field Trip

The Grass Valley City Council and Planning Commission are holding a special meeting today. City Manager Tim Kiser says the two groups, along with some city staff is taking a tour of neighboring cities to look at some creative development solutions.*

Kiser says the group is touring development projects in Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, and Davis.

Some of the projects to be visited include the Ice Block Project on R Street in Sacramento, the Cannery Project in Davis, as well as two projects in Rocklin. Because the entire council is at the same place at the same time conducting city business, the law requires a special meeting be designated, complete with an agenda.