Grass Valley Couple Arrested Injuries To Infant

A Grass Valley couple has been arrested for injuries they allegedly caused regarding their six-week-old daughter. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the situation was first reported on July Fourth at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where the girl had been transported with burn injuries to her hands…

Trygg says the parents, 38-year-old Isaac Joe and 24-year-old Nahla Andrade-Sekandary, could not explain how the the child was hurt. But there was a likely reason for that…

Trygg says it appears that the injuries occurred from one incident, with no evidence of prior abuse. He says the victim is making a steady recovery in a safe environment outside her home. Meanwhile, Joe and Andrade-Sekandary have both been booked on a child endangerment charge, but the mother is also facing torture charge. And Trygg says more serious charges could be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.