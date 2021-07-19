< Back to All News

Grass Valley Couple Arrested Injuries To Infant

Posted: Jul. 19, 2021 12:18 PM PDT

A Grass Valley couple has been arrested for injuries they allegedly caused regarding their six-week-old daughter. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the situation was first reported on July Fourth at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where the girl had been transported with burn injuries to her hands…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the parents, 38-year-old Isaac Joe and 24-year-old Nahla Andrade-Sekandary, could not explain how the the child was hurt. But there was a likely reason for that…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says it appears that the injuries occurred from one incident, with no evidence of prior abuse. He says the victim is making a steady recovery in a safe environment outside her home. Meanwhile, Joe and Andrade-Sekandary have both been booked on a child endangerment charge, but the mother is also facing torture charge. And Trygg says more serious charges could be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha