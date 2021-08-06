< Back to All News

Grass Valley Couple Charged With Child Porn

Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 12:27 AM PDT

Two more child pornography arrests to be reported by the Nevada County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it culminates a weeks-long investigation regarding a Grass Valley home…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says detectives located electronic devices containing child pornography images linked to 23-year-old Cara Magliocca and 22-year-old Maxwell Vierra. He says they admitted to downloading and uploading numerous videos and other images via the internet for their viewing pleasure. And that was not all that was found at the home…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the children were not believed to be involved in the case.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha