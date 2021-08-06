Grass Valley Couple Charged With Child Porn

Two more child pornography arrests to be reported by the Nevada County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it culminates a weeks-long investigation regarding a Grass Valley home…

Trygg says detectives located electronic devices containing child pornography images linked to 23-year-old Cara Magliocca and 22-year-old Maxwell Vierra. He says they admitted to downloading and uploading numerous videos and other images via the internet for their viewing pleasure. And that was not all that was found at the home…

Trygg says the children were not believed to be involved in the case.