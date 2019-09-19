< Back to All News

Grass Valley Couple Killed In Sacramento Co Crash

Posted: Sep. 19, 2019 3:09 PM PDT

It was a Grass Valley couple who were killed in an accident that happened in Sacramento County last Friday. And their identities have now been released. California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Zersas says 78-year-old Albert Grevstad was driving a full-size pickup on Interstate 80, pulling a fifth-wheel trailer, approaching the Marysville Boulevard offramp…

The crash also killed Grevstad’s 68-year-old wife, Linda. Zersas says there no evidence of braking…

Zersas says there’s also no indication that the crash was deliberate. A coroner’s report may be out in about a month.

