< Back to All News

Grass Valley Data Breach Investigation Complete

Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 5:52 PM PST

The investigation of last year’s cyber attack in Grass Valley was completed recently. And Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says it’s been determined that the hacked files did contain some information related to certain individuals associated with the city. The number of potential victims was not available. But Gammelgard says the files might include such things as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, as well as limited medical and health insurance information. Gammelgard says no theft reports have been received. But the city is offering potential victims a complimentary one-year membership with an identity theft protection product…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says notifications began last Friday…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The City says last year’s incident had minimal impact on operations and services. But, to ensure data security, they did choose to pay an undisclosed ransom. The amount was covered by insurance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha