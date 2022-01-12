Grass Valley Data Breach Investigation Complete

The investigation of last year’s cyber attack in Grass Valley was completed recently. And Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says it’s been determined that the hacked files did contain some information related to certain individuals associated with the city. The number of potential victims was not available. But Gammelgard says the files might include such things as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, as well as limited medical and health insurance information. Gammelgard says no theft reports have been received. But the city is offering potential victims a complimentary one-year membership with an identity theft protection product…

Gammelgard says notifications began last Friday…

The City says last year’s incident had minimal impact on operations and services. But, to ensure data security, they did choose to pay an undisclosed ransom. The amount was covered by insurance.