GV District Resumes Hybrid Learning

Hybrid learning has already resumed in the Grass Valley School District, after it was suspended for the week before Christmas vacation. That’s even though case surges may get worse before they get better, and District Superintendent Andrew Withers says that has impacted on-campus attendance…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Nevada County also remains under the more restrictive Stay At Home Order this month, along with the vast majority of the state. But those guidelines don’t require school districts to discontinue classroom learning…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

And per state guidelines, the Grass Valley District’s Early Childhood Learning Services and Essential Worker Care Program will remain in-person, unless it receives an official closure order from the public health department.