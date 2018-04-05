Grass Valley DMV Office Dedication

It took over two years, but the Grass Valley DMV office is up and running in its new building on an old location. This morning officals from the California State Transportation Agency, Regional DMV Offices, the Local DMV Office, and the mayor of Grass Valley officially dedicated the state-of-the-art facility. DMV Spokesperson, Cristina Aguilar, says the new building is far superior to the original structure.

Listen To Cristina Aguilar

Aguilar says the interior of the building has also been updated.

Listen to Cristina Aguilar

Grass Valley Mayor and 40 plus year resident the city says the building is very forward thinking.

Listen to Howard Levine

The 8000 square foot building is four times larger than the old DMV. And since it opened on February 26, has already served nearly 5000 customers.