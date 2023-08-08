Grass Valley Enhancing Emergency Med Response

The Grass Valley Fire Department has taken a couple of major steps toward enhancing emergency medical response. They’ve hired Kevin Cartzdafner to a new position of Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain. Department Public Relations Officer, Chris Armstrong, says Cartzdafner brings an impressive 22 years of experience in fire service. And in his new role he’ll oversee Limited and Paramedic Advanced Life Support services, along with EMS training…

In addition to the appointment, Armstrong says Grass Valley has also been awarded a 125-thousand dollar grant, through the statewide Proposition 64 bond measure. And this will support the education and training of its firefighting team. They’ll be able to send five current department members to paramedic school, which will also strengthen response to Nevada City incidents…

And Armstrong says this should also help retain local talent.