Grass Valley Family Resource Center Closes

After 14 years of service, the Grass Valley Family Resource Center, next door to Grass Valley Charter School, has closed its doors for good. Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the school district, which owns the building, is absorbing it for program repurposing…

click to listen to Scott Lay

While not providing any specifics on the repurpose, a district employee did say that the plan is to have the same types of functions as the Resource Center. In the meantime, Lay says local families will need to travel to the centers in Penn Valley, on the Ready Springs campus, and San Juan Ridge, on the Oak Tree campus…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Services have included playgroups for preschool children, parenting workshops, a clothes closet, partnership with the Nevada County Diaper Project, and referrals to local community agencies for behavioral and mental health support. Also, Promotora translation services. Promotora will now be housed at the Child Development Center on the Sierra College campus.