Grass Valley Farmers Market Returns

Posted: Apr. 22, 2022 12:06 AM PDT

Fresh produce season has arrived, with the Grass Valley Farmers Market opening on Saturday. And they’re also at a new location. The past two years it had been held in the parking lot of the former Kmart at McKnight Crossing. But with the new Target store under construction, Market Executive Director, Jade Benetatos, says they’ll be in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, where the Tuesday market will also be held, starting on May third…

click to listen to Jade Benetatos

The seasonal market, formerly called “The Growers Market”, has operated on Saturdays in Nevada County since 1980. Benetatos says the markets firmly meet their healthy foods mission…

click to listen to Jade Benetatos

Vendors include many local and small California farms, craft artisans, and specialty food businesses. The Saturday market is from 8am to 12:30pm through November 19th. The Tuesday market is from 9am to 1pm through August 30th. And the Thursday Night Market, on Mill Street, is from June 23rd through July 28th, from 5 to 9pm.

