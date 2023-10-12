Grass Valley Fire Tax May Still Be On March Ballot

After giving every indication that they’d prefer a fire tax measure be placed on the November 2024 ballot at their meeting earlier this week, the Grass Valley City Council hasn’t ruled out the March ballot after all. Another special meeting has been scheduled at City Hall Monday evening at 6. The Council has remarked about the sparse public comments at past meetings. But City Manager Tim Kiser indicates that a handful of residents still have a strong influence and they talked to members after the Tuesday night meeting…

At the Tuesday meeting, most Councilmembers seemed to feel that placing the measure on the November 2024 ballot would allow more time to shore up support. Kiser pointed out that there have already been five meetings seeking input…

The deadline to place a local measure on the March Primary ballot is November first. It now proposes a three-eighths-of-a-percent sales tax increase, instead of a half-percent, and still with a majority approval required.That would reduce annual revenue from about three-and-a-half million dollars to two-and-a-half million. The money would be split 50-50 between vegetation management and fire resiliency, with an oversight committee formed to monitor the spending. It would also have a seven-year sunset clause.