Grass Valley Fire Tax Moving Up To March Ballot

With no clear reason, the Grass Valley City Council is now getting ready to place a fire tax on the March Primary ballot, along with Nevada City’s. Last week, they had given every indication it would be in November. The vote was unanimous and Mayor Jan Arbuckle appeared to just be relieved that a decision had finally been made, and there’s already been sufficient time for discussion and public comment, after numerous hearings and meetings…

But a March passage would allow revenue from the three-eighths-of-a-percent increase in the sales tax to be used for further minimizing of the fire danger next year, instead of in 2025. Meanwhile, some pushback was indicated at the Council’s special meeting Monday night. Steve Pizzioli, saying he was speaking for many contractors, was concerned about the economic impacts…

The Council also had to declare a fiscal emergency, due to what staff says is the lack of necessary funding for fire personnel and land management projects. Formal action on the placement is expected at their regular meeting next Tuesday. The measure would require majority approval. Meanwhile, the Nevada City City Council is expected to approve formal placement of their half-percent proposal tonight. It would need two-thirds approval. If both measures are approved, the sales tax will be the same for both towns.