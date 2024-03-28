Grass Valley Fire Tax Narrowly Passes

With March Primary results now officially certified, it shows that Grass Valley’s fire tax, Measure B, did narrowly pass, or by 20 votes. It’s a three-eights-of-a-percent sales tax increase that will raise around two-and-a-half-million dollars a year. City Manager Tim Kiser says the main focus will be on reducing vegetation fuels and creating more shaded fuel breaks. And, with it passing in March, instead of November, work can begin this wildfire season. Kiser says initial projects will be ones that don’t require a lot of permits or private property approval. That would be in open space areas. And they’ll first be able to finish work funded by separate grants…

Kiser says around 900-thousand dollars will augment fire department staffing. And he says reducing the fire tax from the original half-percent proposal might have also helped with its passage…

Nevada City’s half-percent fire tax also passed, even though it needed two-thirds approval. In other notable results…Heidi Hall avoided a November runoff, and was elected to a third four-year term for the District One County Supervisor seat. So did Robb Tucker, in being elected to replace Ed Scofield on the Board, in District Two, starting in 2025. And District Five Supervisor Hardy Bullock was elected to a second term, unopposed. There was 53-percent voter participation.